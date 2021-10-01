IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 9, 1 October 2021

On September 10, 2021 the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan in cooperation with the IOM discussed the Draft Concept of the Migration Policy (2022-2026) with members of a Working Group including representatives of state bodies, non-governmental organizations, academia and international organizations.

The main purpose of the event was to discuss new conditions for the implementation of migration policy and to propose joint recommendations on the development migration policy in Kazakhstan for the period 2022-2026.

Please check following links to the national media that covered event: Более 1 млн казахстанцев ежегодно становятся мигрантами внутри страны — Forbes Kazakhstan https://rossaprimavera.ru/news/0eaaa89e https://www.inform.kz/ru/sokraschenie-naseleniya-v-severnyh-regionah- kazahstana-otmechayut-eksperty_a3834917 https://716.kz/news/10646-eksperty-mtszn-i-mom-obsudili-proekt- koncepcii-migracionnoi-politiki-kazahstana.html https://gurk.kz/news/e-ksperty-mtszn-i-mom-obsudili-proekt-konczepczii- migraczionnoj-politiki-kazahstana https://www.gov.kz/memleket/entities/enbek/press/news/details/253701?l ang=ru