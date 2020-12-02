IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 8, 01/12/2020

COVID-19 in Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan): 330, 528 registered cases, 4,378 deaths.

IOM m issions in Central Asia have assisted 7,801 victim s of trafficking and vulnerable migrants.

During the reporting period IOM Kazakhstan, IOM Tajikistan, and IOM Uzbekistan in cooperation with the Governments, NGOs and Diaspora representatives facilitate voluntary return of 3120 stranded vulnerable migrants back to Tajikistan by land through the territory of Uzbekistan.