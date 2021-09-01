IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 8, 01/09/2021

THE OBSERVANCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR THE REMEMBRANCE OF THE SLAVE TRADE AND ITS ABOLITION

To commemorate the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition, IOM in Kazakhstan organized a media campaign that reached more than 140,000 people.

IOM Kazakhstan shared stories of people who have persevered through hardships and strive to find their place under the sun.

The stories are about ways of finding help, starting your own business, and learning how to be vigilant when meeting new people.

The main talked about a victim of human trafficking, what she went through and how IOM’s NGO partner continuously supported her to mitigate the consequences of sexual exploitation which she experienced for more than ten years.