IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 7, 02/11/2020

COVID-19 in Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan): 249,948 registered cases, 3,621 deaths.

IOM missions in Central Asia have assisted 4,619 victim s of trafficking and vulnerable migrants.

During the reporting period IOM organized the return of 450 Tajik migrants who had been stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions and could not leave the territory of Kazakhstan, having no means to sustain themselves in a foreign country.

