IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 7, 01/08/2021

The observance of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons in Central Asia

To commemorate the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, IOM in Kazakhstan office organized a media campaign that reached about 7 500 people.

As part of the campaign, the Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia, Chief of Mission in Kаzakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Zeinal Hajiev, wrote an Op-Ed and was highlighted in the Forbes Kazakhstan news site. Mr. Hajiev talked about the human trafficking situation in Kazakhstan and what IOM is partnering with the national government and non-government bodies to support victims of human trafficking and improve the system.

Additionally, a victim of human trafficking talked about what she went through and how IOM’s NGO partner is supporting till today to mitigate the consequences of sexual exploitation she was in more than ten years.

IOM has been working with national partners on the draft of Law on combatting human trafficking in Kazakhstan. To highlight the importance of the adoption of the Law, IOM’s national consultant talked about the work on the draft and its impact on the lives of victims and the Kazakhstani system.

Overall, as part of the media campaign, 6 PR articles were published.