IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 6, 01/07/2021

THE INTERNATIONAL FORUM OF INTER-PARLIAMENTARY GLOBAL COOPERATION IN THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

On June 23-24 International Organization for Migration / UN Migration Agency participated at the International Forum of “Inter-Parliamentary Global Cooperation in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. Within the forum's framework, participants presented reports and recommendations of the European Parliament, the Parliament of Canada and several other countries. During the event, the parliament’s role in ensuring the effective implementation of the SDGs; the performance of the SDGs in the context of the country's national development strategies; critical issues of financing SDGs activities; the formation of statistical indicators of the SDGs were discussed& Also, the establishment of international dialogue and global cooperation between the world's parliaments for sustainable development was raised. Zeynal Hajiyev, the IOM Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia, represented IOM at the forum.

Mr. Hajiyev spoke as a moderator at one of the sessions. He noted that the importance of holding such an event is not limited to increasing the role of parliament in monitoring the implementation of the SDGs. It also serves to expand cooperation between the parliaments of states, international organizations and civil society

PARTNERSHIP IN ACTION

On June 18, 2021, IOM Office in Uzbekistan conducted an initial meeting of the United Nations Network for Migration. The purpose of the UNMN is to foster a better understanding of migration dynamics, enhance information exchange and coordination within the UN system, GoU, and other stakeholders, including, but not limited to, civil society organizations (CSOs), at the national level in frames of the UNSDCF strategic priorities.

As the Network Chair, IOM was represented by the Sub-regional Coordinator for Central Asia – Zeynal Hajiyev. At the same time, the co-chair is UN Resident Coordinator, represented by Helena Fraser. Other participants were UNICEF, UNDP, UNFPA, UNAIDS, UNHCR, UNRCCA, ILO and World Bank. The productiveness of the event was evident in the round-table discussion that followed after the presentations. Participants have given their recommendations on the issues that furtherly need to be thoroughly discussed, including access to sexual and reproductive services for migrants; social protection; remittances management; migrants’ needs assessment; a consolidated activity of government agencies, CSOs and media.

Passenger Data Processing System s and Tools (API/PNR) to combat the global pandemic

June 17-18, in Ashgabat, IOM Mission in Turkmenistan, with the support of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, jointly with the IOM Kyrgyzstan, held a two-day seminar on the topic: "Passenger data processing systems and tools (API/PNR) to combat the global pandemic." The workshop was organized within the framework of the regional project for the Central Asian countries "Implementation of the Advance Passenger Information system in Central Asia". It was funded by the IOM Development Fund, and focused on familiarizing participants with the current situation of the API system implementation around the world. In particular, the goal of the seminar was to study best practices of the API integration process. It explored other systems and tools that simplify the movement of passengers and allow passengers to travel. Participants also discussed all benefits and challenges of how passenger data can be used to track the COVID19 cases and assist state authorities in addressing the global pandemic while upholding the rights of migrants and human beings.

Kazakhstan: Study on the Socioeconomic Effects of COVID-19 on Stranded Migrants

This report is a part of the outputs under the regional initiative “Mitigating the Socio-Economic Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Migrants and Communities in Central Asia and the Russian Federation, " funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and implemented by IOM. This project aims to strengthen the evidence-based formulation and implementation of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration and COVID-19 related challenges in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan Uzbekistan, and the Russian Federation through the use of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). The report was written by Vittorio Bruni. The IOM’s Global DTM Support Team provided further editorial support. Survey questions were designed with critical inputs from IOM Labour Mobility and Human Development Unit and Labour Health Division. Survey data was collected and analyzed using IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) tool, with technical guidance and support from IOM’s Regional Office for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia and the Global DTM Support Team.