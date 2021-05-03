IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 4, 01/05/2021

IMPROVING ACCESS OF UN PERSONNEL AND DEPENDENTS TO HEALTH SERVICES

FLOD - First Line of Defense – continues the provision of medical support to UN staff and their dependents to ensure 24/7 access to high-quality health care and psychological support.

FLOD project serves beneficiaries in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and Ukraine (for certain services) by providing telehealth and in-clinic consultations, as well as group webinars.

DIRECT ASSISTANCE IOM CONTINUES PROVIDING ASSISTANCE TO VULNERABLE MIGRANTS AND VICTIMS OF TRAFFICKING

IOM Central Asia continues its activities under the project “Community Stabilization through Returned Migrants Reintegration in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan during and after COVID-19”, funded by the UK government. The activities include reintegration planning sessions, occupational training, grant items distribution, community events and awareness-raising campaigns.