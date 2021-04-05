IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 3, 01/04/2021

IOM CONTINUES PROVIDING ASSISTANCE TO VULNERABLE MIGRANTS AND VICTIMS OF TRAFFICKING

IOM Central Asia in order to assist in the reintegration of returned migrants provided social support, as well as assistance in the creation of income-generating activities for vulnerable migrants.

Within "Community stabilization through returned migrant reintegration in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan during and after COVID19» IOM Central Asia conducted events for receiving communities in the six pilot sites in Kyrgyzstan. Community events included fairs dedicated to the Nauryz holiday, sports, tree planting, and community clean-up activities. In March 2021, 267 men and 287 women participated in the event.

DISPLACEMENT TRACKING MATRIX (DTM)

IOM Central Asia organized two Regional Roundtables “Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the conditions of crises, including pandemics, in the countries of Central Asia and the Russian Federation”.

The events gathered experts and officials from IOM, international organizations, and concerned partner agencies of the Governments in Central Asia and the Russian Federation to exchange the experience in collection, analysis and reporting the data on displacement and mobility of the population in the region.

Vittorio Bruni, an International expert on IOM DTM, noted that the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) collects and analyzes data to disseminate critical multi-level information on the mobility, vulnerability, and needs of displaced and mobile populations, enabling decision makers and responders to provide these populations with more effective context-specific assistance.