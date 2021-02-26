IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 2, 01/03/2021

IOM CONTINUES PROVIDING ASSISTANCE TO VULNERABLE MIGRANTS AND VICTIMS OF TRAFFICKING

In 2019 a migrant from Uzbekistan went to Georgia to pursue employment opportunities. During his stay in the country of destination, he had a work- related accident. He slipped and injured his spine and was hospitalized to the Center of Multidisciplinary Emergency Care in Tbilisi with a diagnosis of a fracture of the second vertebra. As the result two spine surgeries were performed. All surgeries were financially supported by the mayor's office of Bukhara region, the charity fund "Everything is Possible", as well as through the assistance from the relatives of the migrant. Considering the family's difficult financial situation, IOM Uzbekistan also provided direct assistance by supporting and facilitating the return of the migrant back to Uzbekistan. As of February 2021, the migrant is already in Tashkent with his relatives and is being provided medical assistance with the support of the Government of Uzbekistan.