IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 1, 01/02/2021

OM CONTINUES PROVIDING ASSISTANCE TO VULNERABLE MIGRANTS AND VICTIMS OF TRAFFICKING.

IOM conducted a humanitarian operation to assist 3 Tajik, 19 Uzbek and 70 Kyrgyz migrants in their return and reintegration.

Besides, the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to provoke a crisis in the labor market, where the first workers to be laid off in labor-intensive sectors are usually temporary workers. In this connection, IOM Kazakhstan provided integration assistance to 50 internal vulnerable migrants by obtaining new professions and stabilizing their permanent earnings.

As part of “Community Stabilization through Returned Migrant Reintegration in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan during and after COVID-19” Project, IOM-Kyrgyzstan and IOM's NGO partners have trained 39 local authorities and social workers in six pilot districts in Osh, Batken and JalalAbad regions on reintegration of returning migrants. The training was based on the earlier developed Reintegration Handbook both in Russian and Kyrgyz that includes economic, social, psychosocial, and COVID19 modules.