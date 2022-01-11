IOM Central Asia Monthly Bulletin: Issue 12, December 2021

Currently more and more students are coming back to Kazakhstan to continue education; however, they are not always subject to dignified living for financial constraints. As an emergency measure, IOM Mission in Kazakhstan is holding a cash-based intervention (CBI) activity in Almaty and other cities of Kazakhstan, where Afghan Nationals are residing to assist more than 200 people in need. The activity had been closely coordinated with the Migration Service Department,

National Centre for Human Rights and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Government authorities acknowledged the role of IOM in targeted social assistance to students, Afghan nationals in Kazakhstan.