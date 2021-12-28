IOM Central Asia Monthly Bulletin: Issue 11, November 2021

NEW PARTNERSHIP IN KAZAKHSTAN

IOM signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Association of Kazakhs (WAK). The signing took place on 16 November 2021 and was followed by a workshop on diaspora mapping designed for governmental counterparts. The signing of the MoU marked the initiation of a new IOM project titled “Supporting the Government of Kazakhstan to Engage with the Diaspora Using Big Data Techniques”. The need to establish relationship with talented Kazakh representatives and utilize their potential has been recognized by the Government of Kazakhstan as an important accelerator for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in sectors related to improvement of business and investment environment, integration in world trade, education and science and others. Therefore, this project will support the advancement of the Global 2030 Agenda and contribute to the achievement of Targets 10.7 and 17.16 of the SDGs, as well as the achievement of the Objective 19 of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.