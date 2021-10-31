IOM Central Asia Monthly Bulletin: Issue 10, November 2021

HEALTH AND BORDER MANAGEMENT

IOM, together with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted a 3-day Master Training Program within the “Enhancing health and border management in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to respond to COVID-19 and other communicable diseases” Project.

The trainings took place in Almaty, Bishkek, Dushanbe, and Tashkent in October 2021. The training aimed to provide key information on identifying and responding to public health events, including COVID-19 by training epidemiological specialists in identifying potentially ill travelers, the correct donning and doffing of personal protective equipment, conducting risk assessments, and developing standard operating procedures, along with public health emergency response plans at Points of Entry.

The acquired skills and materials will be adapted and transferred by the training participants to the staff of points of entry through cascade trainings. In addition, the presented Master Training Program will be institutionalized into the framework of continuous medical programs.