IOM Central Asia Monthly Bulletin 1, Jan-Feb 2022

ALMATY PROCESS WEBINAR ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING

The Almaty Process continues to be a unique intergovernmental platform for sharing experience and knowledge on refugee protection and international migration in Central Asia. On February 17, the Secretariat organized a webinar to discuss the vulnerability of migrants and human trafficking issues. Key trends, challenges and progress made in combating human trafficking in the Central Asian region were presented. An expert presentation (in the form of a tour de table) included a discussion on intraregional and other interregional situations in Central Asia and the wider region.

IOM supports the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in preparing the voluntary review of the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM) in Kazakhstan.