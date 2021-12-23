GIEWS Country Brief: Kazakhstan - Reference Date: 23-December-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Below‑average cereal production obtained in 2021

Harvesting of the 2021 minor winter wheat crop was completed in August, while harvesting of the 2021 main spring wheat, barley and maize crops finalized in October.

Total 2021 cereal production is estimated at about 17 million tonnes, 12 percent below average due to reduced wheat and barley outputs, set at about 12 million tonnes and 3 million tonnes, respectively, well below the five‑year average levels. The result is mainly due to insufficient precipitation amounts and higher‑than‑average temperatures between April and August 2021, which negatively affected yields in key wheat and barley producing northern regions. By contrast, production of maize is estimated at an above‑average level of 1.2 million tonnes due to large plantings and overall conducive weather conditions during the season.

Planting of the minor 2022 winter wheat crop took place in October and November in the main producing southern regions, under overall favourable weather conditions. Winter wheat output amounts, on average, at 3.5 percent of the total annual wheat production and crops will be harvested between June and August next year.

Cereal exports forecast at below‑average level in 2021/22

Total cereal exports in the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at about 7.5 million tonnes, 10 percent below the average volume. Wheat exports are officially forecast at a below‑average level of 6.5 million tonnes, due to the reduced output obtained in 2021. Similarly, barley exports are projected at 800 000 tonnes, well below the five‑year average volume.

Export prices of wheat higher year on year following reduced harvest

Export prices of milling quality wheat increased sharply between June and October 2021, reaching the highest levels on record since March 2013. The price increase was supported by the expectation of a reduced domestic wheat output in 2021 and influenced by rising international prices. In November, export prices started to decline in the country, mainly due to weak import demand, but were still over 20 percent above their levels a year before.

In domestic markets, retail prices of first grade wheat flour remained overall stable or increased slightly since July 2021 and, in November, they were near their year‑earlier levels.

Retail prices of potatoes, another food staple in the country, declined sharply between June and September 2021, in line with seasonal trends and remained stable in October and November.

Disclaimer: The designations employed and the presentation of material in this information product do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.