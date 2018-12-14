GIEWS Country Brief: Kazakhstan - Reference Date: 14-December-2018

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Area sown with 2019 winter wheat estimated below average level

Cereal production in 2018 estimated above average level, mainly due to record barley output

Barley exports in 2018/19 expected at record levels

In November, export and domestic prices of wheat higher than year earlier

Overall conditions of 2019 winter wheat crops, planted by the end of November to be harvested between June and September next year, are reported to be satisfactory. However, above normal precipitations, low temperatures and frosts in the southern provinces of the country, the main winter wheat producing area, were observed in October-November, which delayed land preparation and planting operations. As of early December, a thick snow coverage, which seasonally prevents crops from freezing, was observed in Almaty Province, southeast of the country, while it was still insufficient in Zhambyl and Turkestan southwestern provinces.

The area sown with 2019 winter wheat is estimated to be below the average level, reflecting a Government directive to progressively reduce all wheat (spring and winter) planted area from an estimated 12.4 million hectares in 2017 to 10.1 million hectares in 2021 in favour of more profitable oil crops.