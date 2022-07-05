EU-funded project trains experts in Kazakhstan to prevent disasters with DesInventar system software

ALMATY – Experts from Kazakhstan were trained to use the DesInventar-Sendai disaster loss management system thanks to the European Union (EU) funded project on strengthening disaster resilience in Central Asia. The DesInventar Sendai system software helps to analyse disaster trends and their impacts, and leads to better prevention, mitigation and preparedness to disasters.

The training session was carried out on 4-5 June by the CIMA Foundation and Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) in coordination with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). It brought together representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, regional operators for loss data accounting and analysis from regional departments of emergency situations, and national disaster loss data experts.

The workshop, which follows similar workshops held in 2021 and 2022, provided participants with practical examples and exercises to record and manage disaster loss data and to support the nation-wide application of the DesInventar-Sendai system. It also provided information on the interoperability between different software and monitoring systems and different targets linked to the Sendai Framework and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The implementation of the “DesInventar Sendai” system software has helped more than 90 countries worldwide to develop sustainable disaster information management systems aligned with the Sendai Framework monitoring process. The system allows to analyze disaster trends and impacts through a large range of sectoral and socio-economical dimensions. As a main benefit, the “DesInventar Sendai” system supports a dialogue on risk management and disaster risk reduction planning between all stakeholders from the local to the regional level.

Background information

The EU-funded project “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating the implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia”, implemented by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), supports countries of the region in implementing the Sendai Framework priorities. The project supports strengthening regional coordination, development of regional DRR strategy, national disaster loss accounting systems, and community-level disaster risk reduction. On the local level, the project supports the development of disaster resilience strategies of capital cities. For this project, the EU committed EUR 3,750,000 for the three-year implementation.

For additional information please contact:

Mr. Abdurahim Muhidov, UNDRR Regional Programme Coordinator, at: muhidov@un.org

Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan, at: delegation-kazakhstan-pic@eeas.europa.eu