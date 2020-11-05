Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of November 05, 2020
- Confirmed – total 152 725, new cases per day – 703.
Death toll – total 2 279, new cases per day – 7, recovered – total 136 102.
The Ministry of Health advises Kazakhstanis to refrain from traveling abroad. To date, 41 imported cases of coronavirus have already been registered.
To date, 519 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among children. 186 cases of them were registered among children who study in duty classes and 333 cases among children who study remotely.