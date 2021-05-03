Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 207 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of April 30, 2021 [EN/RU]

Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 206 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of April 28, 2021 [EN/RU]
UAE sends food aid to Tajikistan
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 205 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of April 26, 2021 [EN/RU]
