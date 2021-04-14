Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 199 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of April 12, 2021 [EN/RU]

Kazakhstan + 4 more
Related Content
Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 198 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of April 09, 2021 [EN/RU]
Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 197 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of April 07, 2021 [EN/RU]
Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 196 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of April 05, 2021 [EN/RU]
Kazakhstan + 4 more