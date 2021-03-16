Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 189 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of March 15, 2021 [EN/RU]

Kazakhstan + 4 more
Related Content
Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 188 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of March 12, 2021 [EN/RU]
Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 187 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of March 10, 2021 [EN/RU]
Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 186 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of March 05, 2021 [EN/RU]
Kyrgyzstan + 1 more