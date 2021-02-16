Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 178 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of February 15, 2021 [EN/RU]

Kazakhstan + 4 more
Related Content
Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 177 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of February 12, 2021 [EN/RU]
Uzbekistan COVID-19 Situation Report (11 February 2021)
Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 176 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of February 10, 2021 [EN/RU]
Kazakhstan + 4 more