Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 163 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of January 11, 2021 [EN/RU]

Kazakhstan + 4 more
Related Content
Uzbekistan + 1 more
Uzbekistan COVID-19 Situation Report (7 January 2021)
Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 162 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of January 08, 2021 [EN/RU]
Kazakhstan + 4 more
Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Update information № 161 about the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia as of 11:00 of January 06, 2021 [EN/RU]
Kazakhstan + 4 more