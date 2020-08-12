Central Asia plans to implement the “DesInventar-Sendai” system software for disaster risk reduction

The United Nations office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), in collaboration with the CIMA Research Foundation and the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) organized the first online introductory workshop for the countries of Central Asia on the “DesInventar-Sendai” system software for the systematic collection, analysis and reporting of data related to disaster losses. The support for the establishment of a mechanism for accounting the damage and losses resulting from disasters is part of the UNDRR regional Initiative “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia 2019-2022” funded by the European Union.

Representatives of UNDRR, experts from the CIMA Research Foundation and ADPC presented the project “National Disaster Loss Databases implementation in Central Asia” that has been developed under the UNDRR office aegis. The goal of the project is to support the use of the “DesInventar-Sendai” software for the systematic collection, documentation and analysis of data related to disaster losses and to facilitate national reporting on the targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Sendai National Focal Points, experts from national emergency management organizations and national statistical offices of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took part in the regional workshop. The participants discussed and reviewed national systems for collecting and analyzing data on disaster losses, their strengths, and areas for improvement. They stressed on the importance of improving data collection and analysis systems for national reports on the implementation of Sendai Framework and Sustainable Development Goals 2015-2030. Cooperation in implementing the project and achieving its goals will continue in the countries of the region, in coordination and in collaboration with national emergency management organizations and national statistical offices.

The implementation of the “DesInventar Sendai” system software has helped more than 90 countries worldwide to develop a sustainable disaster information management system aligned with the Sendai Framework monitoring process. The system allows to analyze disaster trends and impacts through a large range of sectoral and socio-economical dimensions. As a main benefit, the “DesInventar Sendai” system supports a dialogue on risk management and disaster risk reduction planning between all stakeholders from the local to the regional level.