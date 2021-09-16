Central Asia IFRC Operational Mid-Year Report, 1 January 2021 – 31 June 2021 (MAA70004)

CORE QUESTIONS

Q1: Overall Performance:

Context

National Societies

The five National Societies of Central Asia have continued to respond to the regional impact of COVID-19. Currently, the region is experiencing its third wave of COVID-19, fuelled by the Delta strain in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and possibly in other countries. The region has reported a total of 1,119,994 cases of COVID-19 infection to date, but this number is likely to be under-reported, due to patchy data coming from Tajikistan. At the same time, the countries have intensified their vaccination efforts, with Kazakhstan achieving 26.8% of all population fully vaccinated, followed by 5.5% in Kyrgyzstan and 3.7% in Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan has reported that it has administered 0.7 doses per 100 people and Tajikistan that it has administered 20.63 doses per 100 people. The National Societies have responded with determination and courage. Moreover, the individual National Societies have themselves been victims of the pandemic; for example, it is estimated that more than 70% of the staff of the Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan have tested positive. It should be emphasized that ongoing heavy workload and reduced staff / volunteer numbers due to COVID-19 related sickness and self-quarantine, have left National Societies in an overloaded state of exhaustion.

In addition, climate change continues to impact Central Asia, as evidenced by DREF-funded operations in south Tajikistan (Operation no. MDRTJ030, floods) and southern Kazakhstan (MDRKZ010, drought). Other emergency operations occurred in the Rasht Valley (earthquake) and Zeravshan Valley (mudflow) in Tajikistan.

The border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which occurred in May, resulted in both National Societies working alongside their respective public authorities in their roles as auxilliaries to their governments. The IFRC supported the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan in applying for DREF funds, focusing on population movement (Operation no. MDRKG013)

In May, the Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan initiated a complex contingency planning exercise, anticipating the possibility of an influx of Afghan refugees into the country.

In both this scenario and that of the border conflict, the leadership of the National Societies expended considerable time and energy navigating the political complexities of these situations, determining their appropriate roles as humanitarian actors and as auxiliaries to the public authorities in the humanitarian field.

During the reporting period, travel within Central Asia has been challenging due to COVID-19 restrictions. This has been particularly the case in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, due to enforced quarantine and visa restrictions. Remote communication and engagement with Central Asian National Societies has proven to be challenging compared to the preferred modality of face-to-face engagement.

IFRC

The 2021 Operational Plan for Central Asia was developed based upon an expectation that prerequisite human resources would be in place in January 2021. In actuality, the Head of Country Cluster Delegation, the Programme Coordinator and the National Society Development Coordinator all commenced their roles during the period midApril through June. It is important to note that the Head of Country Cluster Delegation was appointed to a new position and relocated to Geneva, therefore, during the full reporting period, the Head of Country Cluster Delegation had dual roles and responsibilities. In addition, the focal point for Disaster Law left the position during the reporting period, and the recruitment process for a replacement is ongoing; and the IFRC’s Central Asia logistics officer’s position became vacant, impacting ongoing procurement processes in the region.

Finally, during this period, the Central Asia Country Cluster Delegation moved from Kazakhstan to Kyrgystan, which proved to be an additional complication when considering the overall context.

The context, as highlighted above, has materially impacted the IFRC Secretariat’s and the National Societies’ ability to implement the 2021 Operational Plan during this period. However, all five National Societies and the IFRC Secretariat team have responded effectively to the unfolding realities and emerging priorities, in support of vulnerable populations.