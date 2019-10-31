31 Oct 2019

Zaatari Refugee Camp - Factsheet, September 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (242.27 KB)

  • Zaatari is home to 76,108 refugees, nearly 20% are under five years old.

  • 18,338 children are enrolled in 32 schools, with 58 community centres offering activities.

  • 29% of refugees are female headed households.

  • 4,782 refugees engaged in Incentive-based Volunteering inside the camp.

  • Average 7,300 weekly health consultations

  • 13,035 refugees have active work permits. 19% are women.

Working with Partners

Governmental partners: The Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD), the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (MPWH), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Humanitarian partners UN organizations: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), UNOPS, UNWOMEN, World Food Programme (WFP), The UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), International Labour Organization (ILO), International Organization for Migration (IOM).

International non-governmental organizations: Kokyyo Naki Kodomotachi (Children without Borders KNK), Relief International, War Child and World Vision (WV), King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre, Kenan Refugee Project (KRP), REACH, Save the Children, Syrian American Medical Society Foundation (SAMS), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Mercy Corps, International Rescue Committee (IRC), International Relief and Development (IRD), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), OXFAM, Questscope, International Committee of the Red Crescent (ICRC), International Medical Corps (IMC), Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development-Legal Aid, Fin Church Aid (FCA), Humanity and Inclusion (HI), Holy Land.

National non-governmental organizations: Noor Al Hussein Foundation (NHF), Jordan Humanitarian Aid Society (JHAS).

