Zaatari is home to 76,989 refugees, nearly 20% are under five years old.

18,338 children are enrolled in 32 schools, with 58 community centres offering activities.

30% of refugees are female headed households.

5,072 refugees engaged in Incentive-based Volunteering inside the camp.

Average 8,445 weekly health consultations.

12,198 refugees have active work permits. 15.8% are women.