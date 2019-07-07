Zaatari Refugee Camp - Factsheet, June 2019
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
- Zaatari is home to 76,892 refugees, nearly 20% are under five years old.
- 18,338 children are enrolled in 32 schools, with 58 community centres offering activities.
- 30% of refugees are female headed households.
- 5,072 refugees engaged in Incentive-based Volunteering inside the camp.
- Average 7,395 weekly health consultations.
- 12,553 refugees have active work permits. 15.8% are women.