06 Feb 2020

Zaatari Refugee Camp - Factsheet, January 2020

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2020
Zaatari is home to 76,143 refugees, nearly 20% are under five years old.

18,338 children are enrolled in 32 schools, with 58 community centers offering activities.

30% of refugees are female headed households.

5,586 refugees engaged in Incentive-based Volunteering inside the Camp.

Average 7,300 weekly health consultations.

13,220 refugees have active work permits. 20% are women.

Zaatari Camp, close to Jordan's northern border with Syria, has become emblematic of the displacement of Syrians across the Middle East following its establishment in 2012. Since then, from a small collection of tents, the camp has evolved into an urban settlement of some 76,000 residents, reflects both the needs and aspirations of the camp's residents and a transition to a more predictable, cost-effective, and participatory platform for the delivery of assistance.

Update On Achievements

Operational Context

Zaatari Camp is under the joint administration of the Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate and UNHCR. It is a collaborative effort between the donor community, UN agencies, international and national NGOs, community-based organizations, refugees, and Jordanian host communities. Registered refugees are provided with protection and services in coordination with almost 40 other partners and organizations. Although significant progress has been made in facilitating access for Syrian refugees to legal employment, allowing for some degree of self-sustainability, the situation remains challenging. Most Syrian refugees are ground down after years in exile, with their savings long-gone, challenged by reductions to free key services, and an absence of hope to an end to the conflict in Syria. As the lead agency for refugees in Jordan, UNHCR is covering Camp Coordination, which includes overall strategic and operational coordination and chairs five of the eight humanitarian action sectors under the refugee response: Basic Needs, Livelihoods, Health, Protection, and Shelter. UNICEF chairs WASH and Education sectors and WFP chairs the Food sector. UNHCR, UNICEF, and WFP operational response uses a range of pragmatic and sustainable approaches that target refugee populations most cost-effectively and efficiently possible. These include a variety of interventions, from cash assistance to camp management, from registration to resettlement. These interventions seek to combine creativity, innovation, and new technologies with the principles, values, and passion that underpin the humanitarian work.

