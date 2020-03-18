Zaatari Refugee Camp - Factsheet, February 2020

Zaatari is home to 76,349 refugees, nearly 20% are under five years old.

19,243 children are enrolled in 32 schools, with 58 community centers offering activities. 30% of refugees are femaleheaded households.

3,997 refugees engaged in Incentive-based Volunteering inside the Camp.

Average 9,001 weekly health consultations. 13,406 refugees have active work permits. 23% are women.

Zaatari Camp is under the joint administration of the Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate and UNHCR. As the lead agency for refugees in Jordan, UNHCR is also covering Camp Coordination, which includes overall strategic and inter-camp operational coordination as well as within the sector working groups. UNHCR is the lead on Protection, Health,

Shelter and Site Planning, Security, Community Mobilization, Basic Needs, and Livelihoods.

Zaatari Camp, close to Jordan's northern border with Syria, has become emblematic of the displacement of Syrians across the Middle East following its establishment in 2012. In that time, the Camp's evolution, from a small collection of tents into an urban settlement of some 76,000 persons, reflects both the needs and aspirations of the Camp's residents and a transition to a more predictable, cost-effective, and participatory platform for the delivery of assistance.