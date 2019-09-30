Zaatari Refugee Camp - Factsheet, August 2019

Zaatari is home to 76,602 refugees, nearly 20% are under five years old.

18,338 children are enrolled in 32 schools, with 58 community centres offering activities.

30% of refugees are female headed households.

4,782 refugees engaged in Incentive-based Volunteering inside the camp.

Average 7,300 weekly health consultations

12,835 refugees have active work permits. 16% are women

UNHCR PRESENCE

Staff:

64 National Staff

8 International Staff

Zaatari Camp is under joint administration of the Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate and UNHCR. As the lead agency for refugees in Jordan, UNHCR is also covering Camp Coordination, which includes overall strategic and inter-camp operational coordination as well as within the sector working groups. UNHCR is the lead on Protection, Health, Shelter and Site Planning, Security, Community Mobilization, Basic Needs and Livelihoods.

Zaatari Camp, close to Jordan’s northern border with Syria has become emblematic of the displacement of Syrians across the Middle East following its establishment in 2012. In that time, the camp’s evolution, from a small collection of tents into an urban settlement of some 76,000 persons reflects both the needs and aspirations of the camp’s residents and a transition to a more predictable, cost effective and participatory platform for the delivery of assistance.