Za’atari Refugee Camp, 10 Years On: Stalled ambitions and lost hope, but durable solutions are possible

Overview

Ten years since Za'atari refugee camp was established in Jordan's northern desert, it has evolved into the world's biggest Syrian refugee camp. The camp was set up as an emergency shelter; 10 years on, residents struggle to see a way out.

This briefing note presents the perspectives of Syrian refugees on 10 years of life in Za'atari camp, their needs and their hopes, and it explores the impact of a series of external economic shocks on a community that has exhausted all safety nets.

Finally, it offers recommendations to mitigate immediate vulnerabilities and facilitate durable solutions.