World Vision Remedial Education - Teacher's Handbook [EN/AR]

1. Introduction to the Handbook and Remedial Education

1.1 Who is this handbook for?

This Remedial Education Handbook is for primary school teachers who are already working in school settings and who want to begin a remedial education program. This handbook is also useful for education personnel such as principals, administrators, and counselors, and can be used for teacher training. It was designed for teachers and education personnel working in Arabic-speaking contexts as a self-guided reference that can be used to design, implement, and improve remedial education classes. This handbook was developed based on World Vision's experiences facilitating a remedial education program in a specific context (Jordan). However, its contents are versatile and can be applicable in many other contexts where children live in vulnerable conditions and require academic support and protection. With proper support through remedial education, children can continue learning and enhance their resilience to deal with challenging situations. This handbook includes practical tips for providing remedial education. It will also guide teachers in conducting quality remedial education classes that are aligned with international standards for quality education set by The Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE).