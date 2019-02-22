Women's Participation in the Agricultural Sector, Rural Institutions and Community Life

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Context

Although the contribution of the agriculture sector to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s (Jordan’s) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and labour force has declined over the last decades, women’s participation in the agricultural sector remains a critical source of employment for the country’s poorest citizens, and also serves as a major source of subsistence and food security in the country. While only 2% of the total working-population in Jordan, and 0.9% of its total female labour force, was employed in agriculture as of 2014 according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), about 25% of the total poor in Jordan who live in rural areas continue to depend on agriculture as a primary source of livelihood.

The agricultural sector in Jordan is also known to have the highest proportion of informal workers compared to other economic sectors. Sixteen percent of women who work in the agricultural sector are informally employed, which is higher than the proportion of men (5%). According to FAO, women in Jordan are also actively involved in home-based agricultural activities, typically managing small homestead gardens and looking after the family plot. Despite women’s seemingly active role in the agriculture sector, a review of existing literature and secondary data suggests that limited up-to-date information is available on the subject of women’s involvement in the sector, possibly due to its informal nature. While some research exists on the challenges facing the agricultural sector in general, very limited up-to-date gender-disaggregated data is available on the challenges specific to women working in the sector.

A greater understanding of women’s roles and working conditions within the agriculture sector in Jordan, as well as the specific barriers and challenges they face is needed to enable development and resilience actors to enhance women’s ability to meet their livelihoods and food security needs through their engagement in this sector as well as to enhance the role of women in the rural economy as a whole.

Assessment Background and Methodology

In light of these information gaps and given the relatively high importance of agricultural activities for rural women in Jordan, between January and July 2017, REACH, in collaboration with UN Women, conducted an assessment on rural women and their role in the agriculture sector in four governorates across Jordan: Irbid, Mafraq, Balqa and Karak. Agricultural areas within these four governorates were divided into three zones based on type of activity, similarities in climatic conditions, and other shared ecological and geographic features. The three identified zones consist of Northeast (comprising most rural and peri-urban parts of Mafraq governorate), Rainfed Highlands (comprising Rahab district in Mafraq, and most rural and peri-urban parts of Irbid, Karak and Balqa governorates), and Jordan Valley1(comprising Ghour Safi in Karak governorate, Shouna Shamaliya in Irbid governorate, and Shouna Janoubiya and Dair Alla in Balqa governorate). The assessment’s overall goal was to inform, through evidence-based recommendations, programming aimed at removing gendered barriers to rural women’s participation in the agricultural sector in Jordan. In support of this, this assessment sought to improve understanding of rural women’s role in the agricultural sector and of their leadership and community involvement, their specific activities and working conditions as well as challenges to their participation and compensation in the sector.

To meet these objectives, a mixed methods approach was used comprising four phases: secondary data review, 16 Key Informant (KI) interviews, 24 Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) and 1,154 household-level perception surveys. KI interviews were conducted with representatives from community-based organisations (CBO), government representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders working in Jordan’s agricultural sector, as well as with KIs specialised on the concerned legal and policy framework. FGDs were conducted separately with Syrian and Jordanian women and men involved in agricultural activities.

In addition, FGDs with women were stratified by the two main types of agricultural activity they engage in: home-based/ small-scale agriculture and labour in large-scale agriculture. Survey respondents included both Syrian as well as Jordanian women who had engaged in agricultural activities in the 12 months preceding the time of the survey