“When Women Lead” Report on the Gender-Based Violence Sub-Working Group in Jordan Activities marking the International Women’s Day 2021

BACKGROUND:

Each year on the 8th of March, the International Women's Day (IWD) is renowned in many countries around the world to celebrate women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements, but also to reflect on the progress made towards gender equality and to call for change.

Each Year, UN Women releases a global theme on the occasion of the International Women’s Day. This year, the theme chosen was “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” where the national theme was also aligned with this theme, in order to jointly celebrate the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world and in Jordan towards shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The hashtags #IWD2021 #GenerationEquality / #للمرأة يالعالمةأرملل ميملاعلا_اليوةأرملل _ _ were used by different stakeholders celebrating this day in 2021.

The Gender-Based Violence Sub-Working Group (GBV SWG); which is the coordination body mandated to strengthen GBV prevention and response in emergency settings in Jordan, comprising more than 30 partners, including UN agencies, INGOs, national NGOs, and government counterparts operating across governorates in Jordan serving refugees and host community; has been marking the International Women’s Day for the past couple of years by organizing joint activities aligned with each year’s theme.

This year, the GBV SWG organized several activities on both national and sub-national level to mark the IWD under its theme which are listed in detail below.