WFP Jordan - General Food Assistance to Refugees: COVID19 Monitoring Report #1 (15 April 2020)

Introduction

In Jordan, WFP responds to the food requirements of 480,000 refugees in camps and communities through the provision of monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers. The majority of refugees come from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia. In Azraq and Zaatari camps, 110,000 Syrian refugees receive monthly food e-vouchers valued at JOD 23 (USD 32) per person per month, redeemable at in-camps contracted shops and facilitated through blockchain and iris-scan technologies. Except in Mafraq governorate where refugees receive food e-vouchers, refugees in host communities receive unrestricted cash redeemable through 115 ATMs, at over 200 contracted shops, or both. Households classified as “extremely vulnerable” to food insecurity receive JOD 23 (USD 32) per person, per month and households classified as “vulnerable” to food insecurity receive JOD 15 (USD21) per person, per month.

In response to COVID19 outbreak, the WFP Jordan is proactively taking measures to ensure that WFP beneficiaries continue to receive assistance and are appropriately shielded from the effects of COVID19 and associated national measures to limit its spread. To this end, WFP Jordan has introduced modifications to its systems and processes to align to the quickly changing context. Similarly, WFP Jordan has adapted its routine process monitoring and introduced remote monitoring. This report provides the first monitoring findings and serves to inform decision-making of key stakeholders. This report includes findings drawn from a beneficiary contact monitoring (BCM) exercise led by the WFP Jordan Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Unit, an analysis of assistance redemption and utilization led by the WFP Jordan Business Analysis Unit (BAU), and analysis of complaints and feedback data led by the WFP Jordan Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) unit, The findings presented here focus primarily on data collected and analyzed between March 31. 2020 and April 8, 2020.