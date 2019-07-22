22 Jul 2019

WFP Jordan Food Security Outcome Monitoring (Jan-Mar 2019)

Infographic
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.2 MB)

Overview

WFP provides monthly unconditional cash assistance to registered Syrian refugees in camps and communities throughout the Kingdom, with the objective to enable beneficiaries to meet their basic food needs and enhance their food security.

The Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM) exercise is conducted to monitor food security trends and inform or assess effects of programmatic changes.

A stratified sampling methodology is applied to ensure that findings are representative for each group receiving WFP assistance: in communities vulnerable and extremely vulnerable beneficiaries receiving JD 15 and JD 23 per household member per month respectively, beneficiaries residing in camps receiving JD 23 per household member, and Syrian refugees not assisted by WFP.

