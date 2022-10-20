WFP Jordan Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

580,000 people assisted in September 2022 (estimate)

US$ 14.1 m cash-based transfers transferred (estimate)

US$ 112.2 m six months (October 2022-March 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP provided food assistance to around 462,000 vulnerable refugees residing in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers. Most refugees come from Syria (89 percent), with a minority from Iraq (9 percent), and the remaining (2 percent) are from Yemen,

Sudan, Somalia and other countries.

• Due to funding shortfall, WFP had to reduce the transfer value by one third for all refugees residing in the community (around 353,000) from 1st of September until further notice.

• WFP is progressively shifting to mobile money as payment solution for its cash-based transfers in order to promote the financial inclusion of refugees. In September, 12,350 Syrian refugees received their assistance through this modality.

• In collaboration with UNHCR, WFP started joint mobile money information sessions in September for over 5,000 families in Amman who are currently receiving assistance from UNHCR through mobile money. The objective is to provide cohesive messages and prevent confusion among beneficiaries about the transition to e-wallets, operated by both UNHCR and WFP.

• WFP, through its partners, completed the distribution of Saudi dates to 23,500 vulnerable Jordanians in communities across the country.

• With the new scholastic year starting in September, school feeding activities resumed. In communities, around 30,000 vulnerable students received date bars and 70,000 students received healthy school meals, which are fully sourced from local farmers and bakeries.

In the camps, around 28,000 students received date bars.

• As part of WFP’s efforts to build evidence on the benefits of a community-based school feeding model for the most vulnerable school children in Jordan, WFP and the World Bank have partnered to conduct an Impact Evaluation. This robust method of evaluation will investigate the impacts of various programme and includes detailed surveys within schools and with employees of the community kitchens. Baseline data was collected in September and continued data gathering and analysis will take place throughout the scholastic year (2022-2023)