WFP Jordan Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Under General Food Assistance activity, WFP continued providing monthly, nutrition-sensitive food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers to around 495,000 refugees residing in camps and communities. The majority of refugees benefiting from this assistance come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

WFP monitoring shows the increasing vulnerability of the refugees, who are adopting additional coping mechanisms such as increasing their debt, reducing food consumption, taking children out of school...etc. As part of the response to COVID-19, WFP expanded its coverage in September to include an additional 600 refugees under its food assistance programme, making a total of around 15,000 refugees (5,350 households) since August. In Za’atari and Azraq camps, WFP provided in-kind food assistance to households in quarantine after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Aid Fund (NAF) in late September, allowing the continued provision of technical assistance and support to the NAF expansion programme, complementary support programme and Emergency Cash Assistance programme from through 2022. In addition, WFP will transfer USD 1.5 million for distribution to beneficiaries eligible for NAF’s COVID emergency cash assistance programme.

WFP started the NAF recertification process which includes data collection and validation of their targeting for 100,000 households in their current caseload. In September, WFP completed around 3,000 visits with plans to complete home visits to all targeted households by the end of the year.