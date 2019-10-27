WFP Jordan Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

634,021 people assisted in September 2019

476,688 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

6,095 Jordanians and Syrians benefiting from asset creation and livelihood support

US$52 million six month net funding requirements (November 2019 – April 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP held a final donor meeting to present the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2020 – 2022. The meeting was attended by WFP’s main donors and potential future donors who reaffirmed their commitment to supporting WFP’s operation in the country, in addition to providing comments on the CSP. The Jordan CSP will be presented to the Executive Board for approval in November and will be effective as of January 2020.

• WFP successfully concluded the validation of about 25,000 of the National Aid Fund (NAF) beneficiaries through home visits. In addition, WFP and its partner concluded the initial round of information sessions for about 15,000 beneficiaries, aimed at sensitizing the newly selected NAF’s beneficiaries on the digital payments models through which they will receive NAF assistance (e-wallet and bank accounts).

• With the support of IrisGuard and the Jordan Post Offices, WFP started the roll-out of the validation stations for refugees living in host communities that receive WFP’s unconditional food assistance. Through this new model, refugees can visit a post office on a quarterly basis to scan their Iris and swipe their e-cards to confirm their presence in the country. Validation posters and leaflets were distributed across all WFP helpdesks, contracted shops, and main partners such as UNHCR. Cooperating partners and WFP field staff were trained on the validation process and monitoring tools.

• School feeding (through the provision of baked snacks) was resumed in refugee camps. WFP rolledout e-attendance tracking system for kitchens workers to enhance efficiency and accountability.