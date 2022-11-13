WFP Jordan Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

573,000 people assisted in October 2022 (estimate) US$ 14.1 m cash-based transfers transferred (estimate)

US$ 107.8 m six months (November 2022-April 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In October, WFP provided food assistance to around 461,000 vulnerable refugees residing in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers. Most refugees come from Syria (89 percent), with a minority from Iraq (9 percent), and the remaining (2 percent) are from Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and other countries.

Due to the continuous funding shortfall, WFP informed the refugees in communities that the assistance will remain at the reduced level until further notice.

With the progressive shift from E-cards to mobile money to promote financial inclusion, around 13,000 Syrian refugees received assistance through this modality in October. To provide cohesive messages and prevent confusion among beneficiaries about the transition to e-wallets, WFP and UNHCR have successfully completed the joint information sessions on mobile money in Amman reaching more than 5,000 families. The joint information sessions continued in Mafraq governorate in October reaching 2,000 families who are currently receiving assistance from UNHCR through mobile money.

WFP school feeding activities continued in October with the distribution of date bars to around 30,000 students in the camps and 26,000 students in communities, and healthy meals to 85,000 students in communities. A total of 1.5 million healthy meals were produced by 300 women working in the kitchens, of whom 35 women are registered with the National Aid Fund (NAF)’s Tamkeen programme which aims at creating job opportunities.

Furthermore, WFP and its partners conducted mobile money information sessions for the school feeding healthy kitchen workers who will receive their salary through mobile money starting in November 2022.

WFP continued to support the National Aid Fund (NAF) to validate the eligibility of 120,000 vulnerable Jordanian families enrolled in the NAF Programme for cash assistance. With the support of the WFP’s contracted service provider, NAF successfully validated around 250 households through physical visits.