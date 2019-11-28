WFP Jordan Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

1,025,459 people assisted in October 2019

475,275 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

415,728 Jordanians and Syrians school children receiving school snacks

US$68.5 million six months net funding requirements (December 2019 – May 2020)

Operational Updates

• As of October, 77 percent of refugees residing in communities and receiving WFP’s unconditional food assistance confirmed their presence in the country through the biometric validation process. The quarterly validation exercise, conducted in collaboration with IrisGuard and the Jordan Post Office, will continue until December 2019.

• WFP started the preparatory work for the inclusion of Syrian refuges registered through UNHCR-led status rectification exercise. Around 2,800 households attended information sessions on WFP’s assistance, entitlements, redeeming options and available feedback mechanisms in place. WFP also distributed e-cards during the sessions using the digital distribution tool.

• Under the patronage of HRH Prince Al-Hassan bin Talal and in presence of H.E. Basma Ishaqat, Minister of Social Development, WFP launched the Integrated Context Analysis bringing together around 100 representatives from the government, UN agencies,

NGOs and international embassies in Jordan. The ICA is a platform that integrates different sets of data to generate a detailed map identifying areas of the country that are most prone to different shocks and vulnerabilities, right down to the district level. The tool is designed to bring together data from a wide range of organisations or institutions, to provide a strong evidential basis from which to develop programmes to address those vulnerabilities, including building resilience in local communities, disaster risk reduction, and targeted social protection schemes.

• WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture introduced forestry rehabilitation and afforestation activities for the creation of five new forests in Jordan. Jordanian participants will plant approximately 60,000 trees by the end of the year to reduce desertification, land degradation, and soil erosion. Participants will receive conditional food assistance in return for their work in the form of cash-based transfers.