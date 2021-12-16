WFP Jordan Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

867,099 total number of beneficiaries reached in November 2021

471,011 beneficiaries assisted through cash-based transfers 917 beneficiaries benefited from livelihood activities

USD 40.4 million six months net funding requirements (December 2021 - May 2022)

Operational Updates

WFP provided food assistance to around 465,500 particularly vulnerable refugees residing in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers; 51 percent of beneficiaries are women. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

WFP completed the verification exercise for current refugee beneficiaries in communities using iris scanners located in post offices or WFP help desks around the country. Overall, 99 percent of the eligible refugees were successfully validated.

WFP initiated the preparatory work to roll out mobile money as a new payment technology for cash assistance to WFP beneficiaries. This initiative is financed through a grant received from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as part of a global initiative on digital financial inclusion and the economic empowerment of women.

As part of the collaboration with the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), WFP participated in a national simulation exercise organized by the NCSCM in November using a mixture of tabletop and field exercises. The exercises covered four scenarios on natural and man-made hazards, within several governorates. WFP submitted an evaluation of the exercise and coordinated with NCSCM on the implementation of pertinent action points.

WFP school feeding in communities continued throughout the country reaching around 395,000 students with fortified date bars every scholastic day. School feeding in the camps is still suspended and expected to resume by the next scholastic semester in February 2022.

WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), in cooperation with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) ), continued to support small-holder farmers under the European Union ‘EU- MADAD’ funded project. The project aims to enhance resilient livelihoods and food security of host communities and Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon. The second phase of seedling production, forestry, and rangelands activities started, targeting more than 500 participants in different agricultural activities; 34 percent of them are women.