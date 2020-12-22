WFP Jordan Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

498,127 Refugees assisted through cashbased transfers in November 2020

9,740 Jordanians and refugees benefited from livelihood activities

USD 39.1 m six months net funding requirements (December 2020- May 2021)

Operational Updates

• Under the General Food Assistance activity, WFP continued providing monthly food assistance through cash-based transfers to around 498,000 refugees residing in camps and communities.

Most refugees benefiting from this assistance come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

• As part of the response to COVID-19 and to address refugees increasing vulnerabilities, WFP expanded its coverage in November to include an additional 100 refugees under its food assistance programme, making a total of around 15,450 refugees (around 5,450 households) since August. In Za’atari and Azraq camps, and with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, WFP has so far provided in-kind food assistance to over 2 thousand households in quarantine, 40 percent of them are women.

• In preparation for increased cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), WFP held meetings with the Minister and technical staff to introduce potential systemic WFP support to the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)/Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR). WFP suggested initiating a needs assessment before identifying the tools, systems and trainings.

• WFP held a coordination meeting with UNDP to explore the opportunity of implementing a joint review of the institutional and legal framework of the DRR sector in Jordan. In collaboration with United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the joint review will be based on the National DRR strategy of the country and the recommendations of the Capacity Assessment of the Disaster Risk Management system of Jordan conducted by the Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative (CADRI).

• WFP, with its local cooperating partner, Integrated International, finalized the M&E “Capacity Needs Assessment and Capacity Strengthening” within the National Aid Fund (NAF). The assessment defined systems and operational gaps and devised a comprehensive roadmap for M&E capacity strengthening. It also advised NAF to establish an internal M&E unit that would strengthen NAF’s accountability and ensure evidence-based programming. Findings will be presented to NAF and relevant donors before delivering the final report in December.

• In November, WFP paused the NAF recertification process for procurement procedures. However, by mid-November, WFP was able continue the process and completed over 1,400 visits collecting and validating data on the current target caseload of 100,000 households.

• Due to the closure of schools across the Kingdom including in the camps, school feeding activities and accordingly the cooperating partners agreements, remain on hold in all locations. The Government confirmed that the closure will last through December 2020. WFP is exploring the possibility to present new school feeding models as part of the national school feeding strategy.

• WFP continued with the National Alliance against Hunger and Malnutrition (NAJMAH) the Food for Training program targeting 800 participants in different governorates. About 750 women were employed in the project. Flexible working hours for pregnant and lactating women were taken into consideration.

• WFP joint initiative with local NGO partner Dar Abu Abdullah (DAA) continues to support 1,000 Jordanians and refugees with sustainable economic opportunities through cash for work since January 2020. DAA dedicated a special handicrafts project for around 90 women (both Jordanians and Syrians) who participated in technical and soft trainings.

• WFP launched the “Decapolis” a traceability platform aiming to support the regulatory agencies and improve the livelihoods of food producers and smallholder farmers by providing premium goods through the end-to-end supply and production chains in compliance with quality control standards. A 6 months pilot will train 100 small farmers, including 14 female farmers, across Jordan on using the platform as a test of its ability to increase their revenues.