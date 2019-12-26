WFP Jordan Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

484,960 refugees assisted through cashbased transfers

415,109 Jordanians and Syrians school children receiving school snacks

US$ 66.8 million six months net funding requirements (January - June 2020)

1,032,049 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP presented its Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2020 – 2022 at the November Executive Board with the presence of its main partner, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MOPIC). WFP’s main donors reinforced their commitment to supporting Jordan and WFP’s operation in the country. Through this CSP, WFP will adopt a more integrated humanitarian-development approach. This means providing humanitarian assistance for existing and future crisis, while increasing focus on the medium to longer-term needs and priorities of Jordan by transitioning towards resilience building through social protection and livelihoods. There will be a particular emphasis on empowering women, youth and people with disabilities

• In November, WFP and the National Aid Fund (NAF) started the preparatory work for the 2020 Takaful Programme expansion. Beneficiary validation, payments, M&E and complaints and feedback mechanisms will continue to be the main workstream for WFP’s technical and financial assistance to NAF.

• Thus far, 89 percent of refugees residing in communities and receiving WFP’s unconditional food assistance confirmed their presence in the country through the biometric validation process. The first quarterly validation exercise, conducted in collaboration with IrisGuard and the Post Office, will be completed by mid-December 2019.

• Under its commitment to nutrition sensitive programming, WFP held a results workshop for the assessment of the Social Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) initiative. The initiative, which will inform the development of a strategy, aims at improving healthy eating habits among school aged children. The workshop introduced to multistakeholders in the health and nutrition sector the outcomes of the formative research conducted in camps and communities, which paves the way for identifying behavioural change interventions in prioritised areas of Jordan. The results were discussed internally and with external stakeholders, including the ministries of Education and Health, UN and NGO counterparts.

• WFP developed a disability inclusion guide assessment to identify challenges faced by people living with disability and elderly in the camps. The assessment guide documented good practices with dedicated actions to be incorporated into the programme cycle through specialized partners. The results will inform the design of future activities under the General Food Assistance.

• WFP Jordan’s “H2Grow” hydroponics project was presented at the Paris Peace Forum, which brought together world leaders, international organisations, NGOs, companies, universities and many others to focus on collective solutions to some of the world’s greatest challenges, including climate change, migration, economic inequality and conflict. Jordan is one of seven countries where WFP has introduced H2Grow. A short video is available to find out more about the project.

• WFP marked the 16 Days of Activism campaign during an all staff event where global and national themes were highlighted marking WFP’s firm position against Gender Based Violence (GBV). In line with WFP’s goal of Zero Hunger by the year 2030, the importance of even greater emphasis on GBV was recognized given the correlation between ending GBV to reach zero hunger. A video is available to learn more about the linkages between food security and GBV.