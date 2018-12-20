WFP Jordan Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

487,869 Syrian refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

8,100 Jordanian and Syrian benefiting from economic opportunities

USD 27.3 m six months (December 2018 - May 2019) net funding requirements

574,204 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP reached an agreement with the Government of Jordan and the World Bank for the provision of Technical Assistance to the National Aid Fund (NAF)’s Reform Plan under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Development. WFP and NAF have formulated a detailed action plan on the specific work streams (Payments, Validation and Grievance and Redress Mechanism). An agreement will be signed in early 2019.

• WFP continued its external consultations for the formulation of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2020–2022 with the Government of Jordan, UN agencies, donors, and national and international NGOs. The CSP will also be informed by the Strategic Review on Food and Nutrition Security, led by His Royal Highness Prince Al Hassan bin Talal, which will be launched in December.

• In line with the positive results on the use of blockchain technology, WFP and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have set-up a Blockchain Task Force, bringing together interested humanitarian partners (UN agencies, donors and NGOs). The aim is to establish a forum where humanitarian partners can discuss and agree on the development of new initiatives under the auspices of blockchain technology. Coordination on data sharing, validation exercises, and cash programming are some potential examples of how humanitarian partners can better coordinate on a neutral and mutually owned platform.

• As of November, 82 percent of Syrians assisted by WFP in host communities are provided with unrestricted cash transfers that can be withdrawn from ATMs or restricted food vouchers that are redeemable at WFP-contracted shops, or both. Results from the monthly monitoring activities showed that 38 percent of beneficiaries redeemed their assistance as e-vouchers, 47 percent as cash, 13 percent as both, while the remaining had not redeemed their assistance yet. The roll-out of this modality will be completed by early 2019.