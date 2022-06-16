WFP Jordan Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

627,000 people assisted in May 2022

US$ 14.2 m estimated cash-based transfers made

US$ 104.5 m six months (June-November) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In May, WFP provided food assistance to around 464,300 vulnerable refugees residing in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq,

Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and other countries.

WFP Jordan is preparing the roll out of mobile money to help refugees in communities starting July 2022. The pilot programme will be launched in five Governorates (Aqaba, Karak, Balqa, Tafileh and Zarqa). Information sessions will be followed by Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) concentrating on how women can use mobile money.

In May, WFP continued its support for the National Aid Fund (NAF) by completing the validation of eligibility of 110,000 vulnerable Jordanian families enrolled into the NAF Programme for cash assistance. In May, NAF successfully validated around 44,000 households through virtual home visits arranged by WFP’s contracted service provider out of more than 71,00 visits. 38,000 physical visits were conducted in March and April. Furthermore, financial literacy information sessions have also been delivered to around 200 households meaning that nearly 3,250 households have access to this service.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) and the NAF, WFP organized a two-day social protection exchange workshop with both Palestinian and Jordanian delegations on 18 and 19 May. This south-south cooperation represents an opportunity for both countries to share knowledge at Ministerial level on successful initiatives in the area of social protection given the similar local context of both countries.