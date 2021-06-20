WFP Jordan Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

622,411 Total number of beneficiaries reached in May 2021

526,329 beneficiaries assisted through cash-based transfers

7,020 beneficiaries benefited from livelihood activities

USD 118.1 million six months net funding requirements (June - November 2021)

USD 58 million realistic requirements for General Food Assistance until the end of 2021

Operational Updates

• In May, over 526,000 refugees residing in camps and host communities received WFP’s monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers. This includes about 40,000 refugees integrated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic using dedicated funds from the United States of America. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

• In Za’atari and Azraq camps, WFP developed a direct delivery system for the camp shops to provide in-kind food assistance to beneficiaries quarantined in the isolation compounds using biometrics. After the process was implemented, the demand for food parcels decreased sharply with beneficiaries preferring to rely on food stocks at home rather than paying for a parcel. The total number of COVID-19 cases in both camps has reached around 3,450 cases since August 2020.

• WFP continued providing food assistance for its full caseload in May and will continue to do so in June. However, WFP will start implementing its re-targeting / prioritisation exercise in July given the likely funding shortfalls. With the retargeting, while most of the caseload will remain, there will inevitably be some changes with a few families excluded from assistance and others, who had not previously received WFP support, now included. Beneficiaries will be informed at the beginning of June, with WFP continuing to keep the Government, cooperating partners and donors updated regularly through meetings and written communication.

• After receiving last minute contributions in May, WFP postponed carrying out beneficiary prioritisation exercise and associated cuts in assistance to July. WFP has established a prioritization plan to maintain assistance for the most vulnerable households as long as possible. However, unless more funding is received, further cuts will likely occur in September. By October, if no further funding is received, WFP will not be able to provide assistance to any refugees including those in camps. All preparations for the July cuts were finalised by the end of May.

• WFP held a meeting with the National Centre for Security and Crises Management (NCSCM) to present the areas of cooperation included in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and both parties agreed to hold a signing ceremony in June. WFP will support the NCSCM to develop risk monitoring and impact analysis platform, facilitate South-South and triangular cooperation, provide capacity building workshops and trainings, and conduct two simulation exercises with the Government and several humanitarian stakeholders.

• WFP’s technical assistance provided to the National Aid Fund (NAF), the main social protection net in Jordan, continued. In May, WFP and its service provider completed adjusting the NAF Management Information System to fully automate the payment and the home visit validation processes. Physical home visits for a NAF programme reaching the target of 160,000 households were carried out, and virtual information sessions for over 3,000 NAF beneficiaries were conducted.