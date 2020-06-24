WFP Jordan Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In May, WFP provided general food assistance (GFA) to 476.000 refugees living in camps and communities. To avoid overcrowding and to meet COVID-19 precautionary measures, all refugees received their monthly food entitlements following a staggered approach, especially in camps.

During the month of May, WFP rolled-out its unrestricted cash modality to Mafraq governorate hosting 70,000 Syrian refugees benefiting from WFP’s GFA Programme. The modality which was first piloted in 2017, allows refugees to redeem their monthly food assistance either as cash through ATM withdrawal, shop at contracted supermarkets or a combination of both to meet their needs. Initial findings from the redemption analysis indicates a similar trend compared to other governorates in terms of the options used with around 80 percent of people withdrawing their assistance from ATMs and 20 percent using it at contracted shops. In Mafraq alone, WFP has a network of 25 contracted shops and 18 ATMs available for the use of refugees.

Door to door distribution of cards is ongoing through partners. A protocol was developed and shared with partners to guide the distributions in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

WFP, in collaboration with the Norwegian Refugee Council, provided a one-off cash distribution via money exchange companies for around 1,000 Syrian refugees who are camp residents but were in communities when the curfew was imposed and had no access to their WFP’s assistance, facilitated through blockchain technology and can be only redeemed at WFP’s shops in camps.

WFP continued to deploy mobile ATMs to rural areas to address accessibility issues facing refugees in redeeming their cash assistance in communities (with a focus on people with disability and those residing in remote areas).

WFP, jointly with the World Bank and UNICEF, is providing technical assistance to the National Aid Fund (NAF) on the emergency cash assistance to vulnerable Jordanians. WFP and its contracted service providers have completed the virtual financial literacy information sessions for around 20,000 Jordanian households newly added to the national programme. The sessions were conducted virtually to limit the transmission of the virus and focused on equipping NAF beneficiaries with the need financial knowledge to first choose their preferred modality; either e-wallets or basic bank accounts, training on the use of modalities and signing up for modalities. Following the completion of the sessions, about 17,000 households were able to open e-wallets and started receiving cash assistance from NAF.

In addition to the technical assistance provided to NAF, WFP is working with the Ministry of Social Development to provide emergency cash assistance to 35,600 vulnerable Jordanians identified by the Ministry across the country. The assistance is part of the national plan and will be channelled through the existing NAF systems.