WFP Jordan Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

652,342 people assisted in May 2019

486,231 Syrian refugees assisted through cashbased transfers

260,000 Jordanians and Syrian refugees receiving in-kind assistance (dates)

USD 77.6 m six months (June - November 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In May, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz launched the expansion of the National Aid Fund (NAF) assistance programme, resulting in the largest national programme for social protection in the history of Jordan, at a cost of up to JOD 200 million, over the duration of three years. WFP, in coordination with the World Bank, UNICEF, and others, has been closely working with NAF on the expansion programme and will continue to provide technical support on several work streams: beneficiary validation, evaluation, payments, and grievances mechanisms.

• WFP and REACH launched the Jordan Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment (CFSVA) report. The assessment provides the most recent findings on the food security and vulnerability of registered Syrian refugees. It also serves as a baseline for other populations of interest, vulnerable Jordanians, Palestine Refugee from Syria and non-Syrian registered refugees, as well as it sheds the light on the complexities of determining vulnerability to food insecurity. The findings of the CFSVA will enable WFP to revise existing targeting criteria based on the characteristics of the people in greatest need of assistance.

• Within the framework of the partnerships with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), WFP launched a Request for Proposals to select the payment service provider to conduct a mobile money pilot in Jordan. The pilot will be in Mafraq governorate targeting about 300 families and expected to start in August.

• Syrian refugees living in host communities continued to receive unrestricted cash transfers that can be withdrawn from ATMs or restricted food vouchers that are redeemable at WFP-contracted shops, or a combination of both, in 11 out of 12 governorates. According to the Food Security Outcome Monitoring, dietary diversity of Syrian refugees receiving unconditional cash transfers increased. Refugees also reported higher purchasing power.

• WFP in Jordan and the WFP Innovation Accelerator in Munich organized the first Hydroponics workshop in Jordan, under the patronage of His Excellency the minister of Agriculture and Environment. The objective was to bring stakeholders working/interested in hydroponics in Jordan together to share information, experiences and look into potential areas of partnerships and complementarities.

• In line with the objective of strengthening local capacities and investing in communities, WFP handed over the high technology fodder production unit to a local community-based organization (CBO) in Azraq. WFP will continue to work closely with the CBO on the use of the hydroponics unit to create wok opportunities for vulnerable families and supporting farmers who received the low-technology fodder production units.

• WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture launched a project to enhance the food security of the most vulnerable families in Jordan through activities that focus on forestry, range-land improvement, maintenance of water infrastructures and water harvesting and the introduction of water conservation techniques. Activities started in May and will continue until the end of 2019.

• WFP and the National Agriculture Research Centre held discussions to further strengthen their partnership in areas related to agriculture, including hydroponics, climate change, training and support to vulnerable smallholder farmers and pastoralists.